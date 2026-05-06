LiveOnNY and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. Host First-Ever Flag Raising Ceremony of Its Kind Under His Administration Honoring Organ Donor Heroes

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, alongside Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., co-hosted a flag-raising ceremony and organ donation awareness event on the steps of Queens Borough Hall on April 28—marking not only the first time a flag has been raised in honor of organ donation and the selfless individuals who have given the gift of life, but also the very first flag raised during Borough President Richards' administration.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. speaking at the flag-raising ceremony and organ donation awareness event on April 28 on the steps of Queens Borough Hall. Credit: LiveOnNY

The ceremony brought together community members, transplant recipients, and donor families to recognize the enduring legacy of organ donor heroes and to inspire more New Yorkers to register as donors. Queens – widely recognized as the most diverse borough in New York City and a true cultural melting pot – served as a powerful backdrop for this event, underscoring the importance of reaching communities of all backgrounds with lifesaving education and awareness.

Joining Borough President Richards in offering remarks was LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, along with organ donation recipients and families of donor heroes, including Salvatore Lopizzo, a liver transplant recipient, and Wajana Pagan, whose mother gave the gift of life through organ donation.

"There is no gift more precious than the gift of life. That is why my office and I are proud to mark National Donate Life Month with our partners at LiveOnNY here at Queens Borough Hall, in an effort to promote and raise awareness around organ donation," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "Thank you to LiveOnNY for all the incredible work it does every day to support both organ donors and recipients, along with their families, throughout the life-saving donation process. I encourage everyone to join me in signing up to be an organ donor."

"LiveOnNY is honored that, under Borough President Richards' administration, the first flag raised at Queens Borough Hall—representing the most diverse community in the nation – is one dedicated to organ, eye, and tissue donation," said Achan. "This powerful moment elevates the voices of those who gave the gift of life and those still waiting for a second chance. Every 'yes' carries the power to save lives, and together, we can ensure more families receive the hope and healing they deserve."

Recent data shows a growing number of Queens residents are saying "yes" to organ donation, reflecting increased awareness and engagement across the borough's diverse communities. Over the past five years, Queens County doubled organ donation and saw a 45% increase in lifesaving organs transplanted to patients across the United States, demonstrating meaningful progress in donation and transplantation efforts across the borough.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY