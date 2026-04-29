LiveOnNY Hosts Inaugural Luminaries & Legacies Celebration Honoring NYC Metro-Area Hospitals and Renowned Surgeon and Humanitarian Dr. Robert Montgomery

Proceeds from the evening support the LiveOnNY Foundation and its programs, including scholarships for future healthcare leaders.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY hosted its inaugural Luminaries & Legacies Celebration on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in New York City. The event honored hospitals in the New York metropolitan region, recognized exceptional donor champions, and celebrated visionary leadership in organ donation and transplantation.

The evening recognized Robert A. Montgomery, MD, DPhil—H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute—as the inaugural LiveOnNY 2026 Luminary.

Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY, with Robert A. Montgomery, MD, DPhil, LiveOnNY 2026 Luminary.

Dr. Montgomery is honored for his extraordinary leadership in community service, global humanitarianism and visionary leadership in advancing innovation, equity and access across organ donation and transplantation. His work is deeply personal: following his own heart transplant in 2018, his lived experience continues to shape and strengthen his commitment to patient advocacy, research, and innovation.

"I'm deeply honored to accept the inaugural LiveOnNY 2026 Luminary Award and thank the entire LiveOnNY organization, its executive leadership team, and the LiveOnNY Foundation," said Dr. Montgomery. "What has taken place here in New York is extraordinary – LiveOnNY's transformation from one of the lowest-performing organ procurement organizations to a high-performing leader is one of the most significant turnarounds in the history of transplantation, and all New Yorkers share in that achievement.

"I'm grateful to my team and our executive leadership for their steady support over the years, and I share this recognition with the donor families, recipients, and fellow honorees who make up this remarkable community. The ecosystem we've built together in New York is truly special.

"Our goal remains clear: a future where there are unlimited organs, and everyone who needs a transplant has access to one."

"Dr. Robert Montgomery's career reflects an extraordinary commitment to the stewardship of life and to expanding what is possible in organ donation and transplantation," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO, LiveOnNY. "A true pioneer in his field, he has continually pushed the boundaries of science and medicine while never losing sight of the human lives at the center of this work. Through his leadership, innovation, and unwavering dedication to patients and families, Dr. Montgomery has helped transform the transplant landscape and enabled countless individuals to live fuller, healthier lives. It is our honor to recognize him as the inaugural LiveOnNY 2026 Luminary and celebrate the profound impact his work has had on so many across our community and beyond."

During the evening, hospitals across the New York metropolitan region were presented with the 2025 LiveOnNY Legacies Award, recognizing their outstanding collaboration in honoring the wishes of donor heroes.

2025 LiveOnNY Legacy Awardees

Garnet Health Medical Center

Jonathan Schiller, MS, FACHE

Chief Executive Officer

Donor Champion Awardees:

Aamir Gilani, MD, MPH

Lashay Houston, BSN, RN, CMRSN, CCRN

NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Brian Donley, MD

Chief Executive Officer

Donor Champion Awardees:

Ellen Hawa, MScN, RN

Deepa Kumaraiah, MD

Frank Volpicelli, MD

South Shore University Hospital a Northwell Health facility

Irene Macyk, PhD, RN

Chief Executive Officer

Donor Champion Awardees:

Colleen Morgan, MSN, MBA, PCCN

Neal Hakimi, MD

Stony Brook University Hospital

Carol Gomes, MS, MHA, FACHE

Chief Executive Officer

Donor Champion Awardees:

Jonathan Buscaglia MD, FASGE, AGAF

Dawn Francisquini MSN, BS, RN, CCTC

Westchester Medical Center

David Lubarsky MD, MBA, FASA

Chief Executive Officer

Donor Champion Awardees:

Karen Berger

Matthew Spencer, BSN, RN, CCRN

During individual hospital presentations, LiveOnNY bestowed its highest honor — the LiveOnNY Donor Champion Award — to select individuals in recognition of their unwavering commitment to organ donation during one of the most transformative periods in the organization's history. Thanks to the dedication of these individuals and the broader commitment of hospitals, LiveOnNY has seen a nearly 70% increase in lifesaving organ donations over the past three years, resulting in more than 5,000 lives saved.

"Luminaries & Legacies brought together leaders from across the donation and transplant community to reflect on the extraordinary progress we have made and the future we are building together," said Achan. "This celebration honored those who make lifesaving donation possible every day and ensures we continue strengthening the next generation of healthcare professionals."

Proceeds from the event support the LiveOnNY Foundation, including its Annual Scholarship Program, which awards up to ten scholarships each year to students pursuing careers in health and human services and helps cultivate future leaders dedicated to serving their communities.

ABOUT LIVEONNY FOUNDATION

The LiveOnNY Foundation supports education and awareness of the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation and programs benefitting both donor families and transplant patients through their journeys.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY