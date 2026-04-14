LiveOnNY Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell, Bringing the Message of Organ Donation to Millions Nationwide

Ceremony held April 13, 2026, at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization for the New York metropolitan area, was invited to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on April 13, 2026. The ceremony, broadcast to millions of viewers across the country, amplified the critical message of organ donation and the lifesaving impact of the gift of life.

LiveOnNY was invited to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on April 13, 2026, helping to bring organ donation advocacy into millions of homes (Photo credit: 2026 Nasdaq, Inc. / Vanja Savic)

Through its collaboration with Nasdaq, LiveOnNY helped bring organ donation advocacy into millions of homes, using this global platform to inspire individuals to register as donors and give hope to the more than 100,000 people nationwide awaiting a transplant.

LiveOnNY executive leadership and staff were joined by dedicated volunteers—including donor hero families and transplant recipients—standing side by side in a powerful show of unity and purpose. Together, they honored the generosity of donor heroes and highlighted the urgent need for more individuals to say "yes" to donation.

"At first glance, the world's organ donation and financial markets may seem very different, but at their core, they are both built on trust, connection and the power of individuals coming together to create something bigger than themselves," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY. "Every day, Nasdaq connects capital to innovation, fueling companies that change the world. At LiveOnNY, we connect generosity to life, linking donors to patients in their most critical moments. Both systems rely on coordination, precision, and unwavering commitment to impact. We ring this bell in honor of those who gave the ultimate gift—the gift of life—and in commitment to thousands of those still waiting."

The event also recognized National Donate Life Month, a time dedicated to honoring donors and raising awareness about the importance of organ donation.

"Each April, we observe National Donate Life Month, a time to celebrate the generosity of donors and their families and the lives saved through transplantation, and raise awareness about the critical need for donation," said Alice Zients, Director of Global Purpose and Impact at Nasdaq. "At Nasdaq, our purpose is to empower economic opportunity, but true opportunity begins with health and thriving communities. LiveOnNY creates opportunities for individuals to live fuller lives, for families to stay together and for communities to flourish—one gift at a time."

To watch the broadcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony, click here.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY