LiveOnNY and The Greater NYC Black Nurses Association Join Forces to Promote Organ Donation Awareness and Support

LiveOnNY

29 Jan, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the NY Metro region, announced today a strategic collaboration with The Greater NYC Black Nurses Association (GNYCBNA). This beneficial connection will leverage and blend the expertise of these two industry leaders, creating professional education advantages while addressing the needs of underserved communities and raising lifesaving organ donation awareness.

LiveOnNY and GNYCBNA represent a powerful alliance that aims to increase education and support at every stage of the organ donation journey. By leveraging the strengths and resources of both organizations, this collective effort will engage in community outreach, public service engagement, and various educational activities to drive positive change and address disparities in lifesaving organ donation. Together, the organizations will work hand-in-hand to support and advance the critical role that nurses play in honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors wishes to help those in need on the waitlist.

"We are honored to embark on this journey with the Greater New York City Black Nurses Association," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "By working together, we can continue to dispel myths and misconceptions in our communities and highlight the critical role nurses play in honoring organ donors' wishes across the healthcare ecosystem. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to improving health outcomes thanks to the generosity of New Yorkers who say yes to donation."

The GNYCBNA brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a deep understanding of the unique healthcare challenges facing minority communities. The organization actively works towards reducing health disparities for people of color, promoting health equity, and strengthening the nursing profession through dedicated health education initiatives, community health events, health policy engagement, nursing workforce support, research and scholarship.

"The Greater NYC Black Nurses Association is proud to support LiveOnNY to address the critical need for increased organ and tissue donation awareness and support, particularly within minority communities," said GNYCBNA President, Dr. Dewi Brown-Deveaux. "Our combined efforts will help bridge gaps in healthcare and ensure that the underserved receive the care and support they need. It is truly inspiring to see these two organizations unite to make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it the most."

Learn more about LiveOnNY at: http://www.LiveOnNY.org

Learn more about The Greater NYC Black Nurses Association at: https://gnycbna.org/

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

SOURCE LiveOnNY

News Releases in Similar Topics

