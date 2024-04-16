NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the NY Metro region announce strategic collaboration with the National Association of Health Services Executives New York Regional Chapter (NAHSE NYR) to increase organ, eye and tissue donation awareness and improve education.

LiveOnNY and The National Association of Health Services Executives Work Together to Promote the Advancement and Development of Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

With a shared responsibility of improving healthcare outcomes and increasing access to lifesaving treatments, LiveOnNY and NAHSE NYR are poised to make significant strides in advocating for organ donation awareness and education across the nearly 100 donor hospitals LiveOnNY serves.

"It is an honor to work with The National Association of Health Services Executives to further our mission of saving and enhancing lives through organ, eye and tissue donation," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can make a meaningful impact on organ, eye, and tissue donation rates and ultimately save more lives."

NAHSE is a non-profit association of Black health care executives founded in 1968 whose mission is to promote the advancement and development of Black health care leaders, elevate the quality of health care services rendered to minority and underserved communities, and to ensure greater participation of minority groups in the health-related industries.

The joint effort between LiveOnNY and NAHSE NYR represents a significant step forward in advancing organ donation initiatives and underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing complex healthcare challenges.

"To be successful, we rely not only on our internal efforts but collaboration with similar organizations, institutions of higher education and healthcare entities, who align with us and are dedicated towards a shared vision. We also sponsor and participate in local collaborative community-based, professional, and academic health-related events. With this in mind, we are pleased to build on such collaborations with an organization like LiveOnNY," said Steve Phillips, MPH, President of NAHSE NYR.

Learn more about LiveOnNY at: http://www.LiveOnNY.org

Learn more about NAHSE NYR at: https://www.nyrnahse.org

About LiveOnNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY