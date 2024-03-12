NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the NY Metro region will work jointly with The Nurse Practitioner Association New York State (The NPA) to raise awareness for organ donation and provide support for nurse practitioners across the state.

LiveOnNY and The Nurse Practitioner Association New York State Unite to Enhance Organ Donation Education and Advocacy

The alliance between LiveOnNY and NPA-NYS underscores the shared dedication to advancing public health and improving patient outcomes. By harnessing the influential role of nurse practitioners in healthcare, the collaboration seeks to advocate for the critical importance of organ donation and transplantation.

"Today marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to honor, change and save lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "By working with The Nurse Practitioner Association New York State, we will amplify our message and leverage the expertise of nurse practitioners to make a meaningful impact on organ donation awareness and education."

LiveOnNY and The NPA will work together to develop and implement initiatives aimed at educating both healthcare professionals and the public about the lifesaving potential of organ donation. By raising awareness and providing support to nurse practitioners, the combined effort seeks to increase the number of registered organ donors and ultimately save more lives.

The NPA is the only statewide professional association of nurse practitioners in New York, nearly 30,000 of whom are licensed to practice throughout New York State. The NPA and its members are committed to maintaining the highest professional standards for nurse practitioners and ensuring the greatest quality of care for health care consumers.

"The NPA is extremely excited to work with LiveOnNY. Our commitment to the highest standards of healthcare in New York align perfectly with their dedication to lifesaving organ and tissue donation," said Jeff Mendola, CFRE, Executive Director of The Nurse Practitioner Association NYS. "Together, we can help nurse practitioners, and in turn their patients, understand the power of donation and the important role they can play."

Learn more about LiveOnNY at http://www.LiveOnNY.org

Learn more about the NPA at https://www.thenpa.org

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org

