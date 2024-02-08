LiveOnNY Announces Strategic Collaboration With New York State Society of Physician Assistants to Raise Awareness for Organ Donation and Advance Health Outcomes

LiveOnNY

08 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the NY Metro region will work with the New York State Society of Physician Assistants (NYSSPA) to drive awareness and support for organ and tissue donation across the nearly 100 donor hospitals LiveOnNY serves. 

Both LiveOnNY and NYSSPA share a common mission to improve healthcare and positively impact the lives of individuals throughout New York State and across the nation. Together, the organizations will work hand-in-hand to support and advance the critical role that PAs play in honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors wishes to help those in need on the waitlist.

"We are thrilled to work with the New York Society of Physician Assistants to leverage our efforts in educating our New York communities on both the therapeutic and lifesaving benefits of organ donation," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "By working together, we can reach a broader audience and make a lasting impact on our underserved communities, ensuring that we are fostering a culture of compassion, education, and inclusivity around organ and tissue donation."

The partnership will foster an environment that allows for the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise between LiveOnNY and NYSSPA. By leveraging their respective strengths, the organizations aim to enhance the effectiveness of PA practice, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and increased support for organ and tissue donation initiatives statewide.

"Organ transplants save lives. The impact of LiveOnNY on New Yorkers who live on through organ and tissue donation and their families cannot be underscored enough. On behalf of the more than 20,000 PAs practicing in New York, I am incredibly grateful to have the support of LiveOnNY. NYSSPA and LiveOnNY have a shared goal in bettering health outcomes and saving lives. Their partnership will help tremendously in amplifying the advancement of the PA practice and allow our members to continue to support this life saving care across the state," said Ed Mathes, PA-C, DFAAPA, President of NYSSPA.

Learn more about LiveOnNY at: http://www.LiveOnNY.org

Learn more about the New York State Society of PAs at: https://www.nysspa.org/

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

SOURCE LiveOnNY

News Releases in Similar Topics

