LiveOnNY Announces Appointment of Heidi Evans to VP, Editor-in-Chief

Pulitzer Prize winning medical reporter and founding Executive Director of the LiveOnNY Foundation takes on new role to amplify lifesaving narratives.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York Metro region, announces the appointment of Heidi Evans to the newly established role of VP, Editor-in-Chief.

Evans will lead the LiveOnNY News Service, working with various departments within and outside the organization to magnify its lifesaving mission, and develop and publish stories aligned with the organization's mission.

The emerging LiveOnNY strategic plan focuses on creative storytelling to help educate, engage, and reduce myths and misconceptions about organ donation, and will deepen public awareness about the complex system which touches thousands of patients and their families.

"We are fortunate to have Heidi Evans, a highly respected and veteran New York journalist, step into this inaugural role. Her knowledge and award-winning career as a journalist will bring to a global audience the stories of our donors and their acts of grace," said LiveOnNY President & CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP.

Evans previously served as Executive Director of LiveOnNY Foundation.

"LiveOnNY's ability to connect the public to the profound impact of organ donation has been instrumental in our success these last three years increasing donation by 70%. As VP, Editor-in-Chief, Evans will help LiveOnNY drive our mission forward through telling stories that elevate the generous voices of donor heroes, inspire hope, and further our mission of saving more lives through organ donation," added Achan.

In addition to more than 20 years at the New York Daily News, Evans was also an urban affairs reporter for The Wall Street Journal and covered local government as a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to honoring, changing and saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

