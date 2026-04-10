LiveOnNY to Host Inaugural Luminaries & Legacies Celebration Honoring Leaders in Organ Donation and Transplantation

Honoring Dr. Robert Montgomery with inaugural 2026 Luminary Award; recognizing NYC metro-area hospitals with the Legacies Award

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY will host its inaugural Luminaries & Legacies on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM at 22 Vanderbilt, 335 Madison Avenue in New York City. The event will bring together leaders from across the organ donation and transplant community to recognize exceptional collaboration, celebrate innovation, and reflect on the shared mission of saving and improving lives through organ donation.

LiveOnNY will host its inaugural Luminaries & Legacies on Thursday, April 16, 2026, bringing together leaders from across the organ donation and transplant community to recognize exceptional collaboration, celebrate innovation, and reflect on the shared mission of saving and improving lives through organ donation.

The event will recognize Robert A. Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, as the inaugural LiveOnNY 2026 Luminary. Dr. Montgomery is honored for his enduring influence and visionary leadership in advancing innovation, equity, and access across organ donation and transplantation.

"Dr. Montgomery's contribution to both the communities of New York and the world at large is immeasurable as a humanitarian, leader, researcher and physician and we are honored to present this recognition to him," said Leonard Achan, LiveOnNY President and CEO. "His work reflects the best practice of collaboration, scientific vision and a deep moral commitment which has enabled more people to live fuller, healthier lives."

During the evening, LiveOnNY will present the 2025 LiveOnNY Legacies Award to hospitals in the New York metropolitan region, recognizing their measurable impact in advancing organ donation and their collaboration in honoring the wishes of donor heroes.

The 2025 Legacies Award recipients include Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital, a Northwell Health facility, Stony Brook University Hospital, and Westchester Medical Center.

In addition, select individuals from those hospitals will receive the LiveOnNY Donor Champion Award, the organization's highest honor recognizing unwavering dedication to advancing organ donation and supporting donor families.

"Luminaries & Legacies is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary dedication and impact that make organ donation possible," said Achan. "Every day, hospitals, clinicians, and advocates across our region work tirelessly to honor the gift of life and bring hope to the thousands of patients waiting for a transplant."

Proceeds from the event will support the LiveOnNY Foundation, which advances programs that strengthen organ donation awareness, support donor families, and invest in the next generation of healthcare leaders through initiatives such as its annual scholarship program for students pursuing careers in health and human services.

To learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets, click here.

ABOUT LIVEONNY FOUNDATION

The LiveOnNY Foundation supports education and awareness of the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation and programs benefitting both donor families and transplant patients through their journeys.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY