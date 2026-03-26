LiveOnNY Launches Targeted Public Service Campaign to Increase Organ Donor Registration Across New York

New campaign debuts during New York Mets Opening Day and expands statewide to address persistent gap between organ donation need and donor registration

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization for the New York metropolitan area, today announced the launch of a new public service campaign to increase organ donor registrations and address the persistent gap between need and participation.

To view the :60 second television spot, visit: https://youtu.be/tNKRdvi7OiI

Set within a hospital, the new public service campaign, launched by LiveOnNY, centers on patients in need of a life-saving organ, as family members and loved ones deliver a somber and deeply moving rendition of the 1980s hit song, “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

LiveOnNY ensures that every opportunity for lifesaving organ donation is realized and that organs are recovered and placed for transplantation.

The need for organ donors is more urgent than ever. Today, over 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, with kidneys accounting for more than 80% of that total. In the New York metropolitan area, one of the lowest in the nation for donor registrations, approximately 8,000 people are currently waiting for a transplant, including nearly 7,000 in need of a kidney. Every day, lives hang in balance, underscoring the critical importance of registering as an organ donor and the profound difference one person can make.

Each day, the gap between those waiting and those registered translates directly into preventable loss of life. This is not an abstract issue—it is a function of participation.

Developed by LiveOnNY in collaboration with DeVito/Verdi, the campaign brings renewed attention to the lifesaving impact of organ donation and the critical need for more registered donors.

The emotionally compelling television spot captures the many dimensions of the organ donation journey – from the deep human connections to the uncertainty and urgency faced by patients awaiting a transplant. Set within a hospital, the public service campaign centers on patients in need of a life-saving organ, as family members and loved ones deliver a somber and deeply moving rendition of the 1980s hit song, "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler.

By reimagining the iconic song in this intimate and emotional context, the spot underscores the reality faced by thousands waiting for a transplant – individuals holding onto hope for a hero to step forward and give the gift of life.

"We've seen how vital LiveOnNY is to those awaiting a donation and the urgency of making this happen," said Ellis Verdi, President of DeVito/Verdi. "This campaign will continue to make a life-saving difference for countless New Yorkers desperately waiting for a hero to step up."

The television commercial launches as LiveOnNY continues to expand its "Life. Pass It On." public service campaign, which first debuted in October 2024. Since its initial rollout, the campaign – recipient of multiple honors, including 10 ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation – has expanded with new iterations across transit systems throughout New York, helping raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations about organ donation.

New print placements will roll out across key commuter corridors, including Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Railroad beginning April 13, with additional placements in New York City subways launching May 25. All transit campaigns are scheduled to run through the end of the year.

The print campaign is designed not only to inspire individuals to register as organ donors, but also to highlight the urgent need for more donors in New York. For example, one reads: "In a city of transplants, you'd think it would be easier to find one," with a simple subhead: "Be an organ donor."

"Organ donation is not a passive concept—it is an action," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY. "This campaign is designed to convert awareness into registration, because registration is what saves lives. Every registered donor increases the likelihood that someone waiting will receive a transplant."

Following the launch of the "Life. Pass It On." campaign in late 2024, LiveOnNY achieved the highest two-month transplant volume in its history, with 299 organs transplanted between January and February 2025, a 44% increase compared to the same period in 2024. During that same timeframe, hospital referrals increased by 34%, demonstrating measurable gains in system engagement.

Registering as an organ donor takes less than one minute and can be completed through the New York State Donate Life Registry. Individuals may also register when obtaining or renewing a driver's license through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

About LiveOnNY

LiveOnNY is the federally designated organ procurement organization for the New York metropolitan area. LiveOnNY ensures that every opportunity for lifesaving organ donation is realized and that organs are recovered and placed for transplantation. Serving more than 13 million people across New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties, LiveOnNY works with over 100 hospitals to ensure that organ donation is carried out in accordance with federal and state requirements. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing organ procurement organizations, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years, including significant growth in the recovery and placement of medically complex organs. For more information or to register as an organ donor, visit LiveOnNY.org.

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi is a privately held company that has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the 4As, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 35 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.

SOURCE LiveOnNY