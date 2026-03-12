LivePerson Announces Event-driven Orchestration Partnership with Coral Active

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a leading provider of predictable conversational AI, today announced the launch of LivePerson Sync in partnership with Coral Active, a leader in enterprise contact center integrations. LivePerson Sync enables seamless integration with systems like Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow, bringing CRM data and workflows directly into the live agent workspace.

"LivePerson Sync is the answer brands have been looking for to improve agent productivity and experience by providing agents with the customer information they need in a single view," said John Sabino, LivePerson CEO. "By further connecting our agent workspace with critical information from across systems, we're removing the friction of disconnected systems."

LivePerson Sync is partnering with Coral Active, a company founded in 2011 to improve live agent experiences by simplifying agent workspaces through integrations with contact centers, CRMs, and legacy applications.

Bridging the Tech Stack Divide

As brands grapple with increasingly complex technology stacks, live agents often lose critical time toggling between disconnected systems. LivePerson Sync addresses this challenge by providing a true single pane of glass experience. It allows brands to synchronize LivePerson Conversational Cloud with CRM, CCaaS, or browser-based applications in real-time.

Key Capabilities of LivePerson Sync

LivePerson Sync treats every interaction as a real-time event that can trigger automated workflows across multiple platforms. It offers four primary deployment models:

CRM in LivePerson: Secure bidirectional customer profile data sync and lead/ticket management directly within the LivePerson workspace.

Secure bidirectional customer profile data sync and lead/ticket management directly within the LivePerson workspace. LivePerson in CRM: A native chat capability embedded directly inside the enterprise's preferred CRM desktop, providing a seamless upgrade for legacy connectors.

A native chat capability embedded directly inside the enterprise's preferred CRM desktop, providing a seamless upgrade for legacy connectors. Context Synchronization: Context-aware synchronization that automatically triggers CRM records on secondary monitors as agents switch between conversations.

Context-aware synchronization that automatically triggers CRM records on secondary monitors as agents switch between conversations. AI Enrichment & Automation: AI-driven actions that automatically ingest transcripts, generate summaries, and update customer records upon conversation completion.

Enterprise-Grade Flexibility and Scale

Unlike vendor-locked alternatives, LivePerson Conversational Cloud is an open conversational AI platform that connects channels, systems, and the AI model of choice for true agility and business value across conversations. LivePerson Sync advances this vision through event-driven orchestration that bridges the gap between disconnected tech stacks, empowering brands to unify their data and agent workflows into a single, cohesive ecosystem.

LivePerson Sync is available immediately for brands looking to modernize their agent experience and reduce handle times through intelligent automation.

