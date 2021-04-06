LivePerson announces executive hires to scale HR and Marketing for its next stage of growth

"I'm excited to welcome Monica and Amber to LivePerson's executive team. In bringing them on board, we're investing in two critical pieces of our strategy: further developing our incredible talent pool and culture as a strategic advantage, and giving brands the keys to use conversational experiences for not only customer care but also to generate revenue," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

Pool Knox will oversee LivePerson's global human resources strategy — including leadership development, organizational effectiveness, talent management, total rewards, talent acquisition, people operations, and DEI — and will focus on continuing to align compassionate and ethical AI as a foundation of LivePerson's culture. She has extensive experience leading HR organizations and strategies to attract, develop, and retain world-class talent within high-performance companies. Prior to joining LivePerson, Pool Knox led human resources for a global workforce of over 8,000 focused on cloud and AI at Microsoft. She has held executive HR positions at Twitter, Sony, CBS Interactive, PepsiCo, The Walt Disney Company, and Verizon. Pool Knox serves as a Board Director of Swedish Health Systems and on the Board of Howard University's School of Communications. She earned her MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"LivePerson is home to a cadre of incredibly talented professionals around the world dedicated to making conversational AI an integral part of our everyday lives," said Pool Knox. "I couldn't be more excited to join LivePerson at this critical juncture as we scale the company with some of the best talent in the world to provide innovative solutions for brands, meaningfully contribute to a culture where each individual can thrive, and provide responsible leadership in the exciting domain of AI."

Armstrong will lead LivePerson's global marketing strategy — including brand, product marketing, demand generation, communications, and content — and will focus on accelerating the company's ongoing expansion of sales and marketing use cases for conversational commerce. Prior to joining LivePerson, Armstrong led marketing for several AI-infused SaaS businesses of IBM, including operations, commerce, and marketing solutions. Most recently, she was CMO of the AI Applications and Blockchain organization, one of IBM's fastest growing divisions. Her career at IBM spanned 15 years across all functional areas of marketing. Armstrong earned her MBA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and her B.S. from Winthrop University.

"LivePerson's conversational AI and commerce capabilities let brands live in the fabric of consumers' lives, reducing friction and increasing brand loyalty," said Armstrong. "I'm thrilled to join this team and help more of the world's top brands create meaningful conversational sales and marketing experiences for their consumers."

Eighty-five percent of consumers report they want to message with brands, and conversational AI helps brands meet this overwhelming demand, which represents a permanent structural shift in the way the world does business. Hundreds of the world's top brands build, run, and optimize AI-powered conversational experiences on LivePerson's Conversational Cloud. Brands using the Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

