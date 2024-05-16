LivePerson announces new AI capabilities, partnerships, and integrations empowering enterprises to provide connected customer conversations

Cutting-edge Conversation Orchestration and Voice-to-Digital transformation solutions will debut with demos and keynotes at May 23 virtual Spark event

Delta Air Lines, Spotify, GoDaddy, Avaya, Eventus, Quantum Metric, and more will present in-person breakout sessions highlighting innovation in enterprise conversations

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced the launch of new capabilities, partnerships, and integrations that connect and orchestrate customer conversations at scale. With these solutions, LivePerson's award-winning open platform effortlessly integrates into enterprise technology architecture and intelligently orchestrates large language models, AI, and human agents across voice and messaging to provide more personalized customer experiences.

Based on decades of expertise built from working with the world's top brands — and informed by billions of real customer interactions — these new offerings will debut at the company's Spark virtual launch event on May 23, 2024.

"Together with our incredible partners and customers, we're setting the new standard for harmonizing the people, AI, and automation behind world-class customer conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're excited to share how our latest innovations ensure each conversation counts and every interaction leaves a lasting impression."

Conversation Orchestration harmonizes AI, people, and enterprise architecture.

Using data and AI to streamline the customer experience has become a table stakes proposition. Most brands are already using multiple AI vendors and large language models (LLMs) across use cases, channels, and business units — and need to connect them to additional third-party systems to ensure compliance, security, and accuracy. Orchestrating and optimizing how these systems connect is a massive opportunity for the enterprise.

LivePerson's enhanced Conversation Orchestration capabilities help enterprises reap the ROI of data and AI, avoid vendor lock-in, and consolidate best-of-breed systems:

Bring Your Own LLM: integrates a wide range of LLMs into the Conversational Cloud, giving brands control over cost, performance, compliance, and security. From commonly used models (OpenAI, Google, Meta, Cohere) to custom and in-house LLMs, this broad compatibility gives businesses more options and command over their strategic use of AI.

integrates a wide range of LLMs into the Conversational Cloud, giving brands control over cost, performance, compliance, and security. From commonly used models (OpenAI, Google, Meta, Cohere) to custom and in-house LLMs, this broad compatibility gives businesses more options and command over their strategic use of AI. Bring Your Own Bot: allows third-party bots (including IBM Watson, Google Dialog Flow, Amazon Lex, or Microsoft) to seamlessly contribute to customer conversations alongside human agents and LivePerson-powered AI agents.

allows third-party bots (including IBM Watson, Google Dialog Flow, Amazon Lex, or Microsoft) to seamlessly contribute to customer conversations alongside human agents and LivePerson-powered AI agents. AI Agents for routing and data collection: address specific challenges in the contact center through the power of generative AI, replacing rigid, rules-based traditional bots that frustrate customers. The Routing AI Agent intelligently guides customers to the right bot or human, while the Data Collection AI Agent conversationally collects information from customers to help them better.

address specific challenges in the contact center through the power of generative AI, replacing rigid, rules-based traditional bots that frustrate customers. The Routing AI Agent intelligently guides customers to the right bot or human, while the Data Collection AI Agent conversationally collects information from customers to help them better. Conversation Orchestrator: harmonizes data signals across enterprise systems — including NLU, CRMs, CDPs, customer analytics, and more. This flexible solution can be used to conduct critical use cases ranging from agent coaching and AI content moderation to intelligent routing and increased self-service options.

Voice-to-Digital solutions and new Avaya partnership bring voice into the digital fold.

With approximately 70% of customer conversations siloed within traditional call centers, enterprises seek to better connect voice and digital channels to improve customer journeys and reduce costs. LivePerson's new Voice-to-Digital capabilities unify conversational channels and analytics to deliver more connected agent and customer experiences:

LLM-powered Voice AI: leverages generative capabilities to safely connect voice conversations to digital channels and automate them in ways that feel more human and natural. Fast Company recently highlighted this capability in its ranking of LivePerson among the most innovative companies in the world in Applied AI.

leverages generative capabilities to safely connect voice conversations to digital channels and automate them in ways that feel more human and natural. Fast Company recently highlighted this capability in its ranking of LivePerson among the most innovative companies in the world in Applied AI. Voice Capture and Omnichannel dashboard: bring voice data into Analytics Studio (LivePerson's advanced conversational intelligence solution) with an intuitive interface for understanding the effectiveness and impact of voice-to-digital transformation.

In another major step toward unifying voice, digital, and AI capabilities, LivePerson will share more details about its new, ground-breaking partnership with Avaya, a global leader in enterprise customer experience solutions, at Spark. The partnership will integrate the two CX leaders' product, go-to-market, and services — significantly expanding LivePerson's access to customer brands — and create a single omnichannel solution that delivers connected, personalized customer experiences and accelerates enterprise digital transformation.

LivePerson experts, customers, and partners will share their latest innovations in digital conversations at in-person breakout sessions around Spark, including:

Delta Air Lines : "Nonstop to digital customer conversations"

: "Nonstop to digital customer conversations" Spotify : "Maestros of connected customer and advisor experiences"

: "Maestros of connected customer and advisor experiences" GoDaddy : "Leading the digital service domain"

: "Leading the digital service domain" Avaya : "Bringing voice into the digital fold"

: "Bringing voice into the digital fold" Eventus : "Understand to Connect: Putting conversational intelligence to work"

: "Understand to Connect: Putting conversational intelligence to work" Quantum Metric: "Orchestrating the customer journey"

Join LivePerson's virtual Spark launch event on May 23, 2024 to learn how enterprise brands can deliver the connected experiences and personalized interactions customers expect. The event will include demos of LivePerson's new capabilities, keynotes from LivePerson experts and partners, and masterclasses on conversation orchestration and voice-to-digital solutions. Sessions will take place at 1 PM AEST, BST, and EST.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current business and product plans and goals, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

