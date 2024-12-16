LivePerson Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) (the "Company"), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Dan Fletcher and Karin-Joyce (KJ) Tjon.

"We are excited to welcome Dan and K.J. to the LivePerson Board of Directors," said Bruce Hansen, Chair of the Board. "Both bring an exceptional level of expertise in business turnarounds, with a particular focus on financial, strategic and operational execution. These appointments add complementary skills and perspectives to the board, along with deep financial expertise as the company continues to work toward key strategic objectives and enhanced shareholder value."

Dan Fletcher brings over 17 years of experience in financial, strategic and operational transformations within the SaaS industry. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of SaaS provider Planful, and also serves as an Operating Principal at Vector Capital Management, L.P., LivePerson's largest investor. Prior to Planful, Dan served as the CFO at MarkLogic. In addition to LivePerson, Dan serves on the board of Gappify.

Karin-Joyce (K.J.) Tjon brings over 25 years of executive and board leadership experience within the broader technology and SaaS industries with a proven track record in business transformation, turnaround management and financial restructuring. She previously held senior roles such as CFO at Alorica, Inc. and President and COO at Scientific Games, Inc. In addition to LivePerson, K.J. serves on the boards of Solidion Technology, Inc. and Volcon, Inc.

Following these appointments, LivePerson's Board now consists of eight directors, seven of whom are independent and six of whom have joined the Board in the past two years. These appointments were approved by shareholders at LivePerson's annual meeting.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current business, sales, go-to-market and product plans and goals, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2024. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Riah Lawry

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.