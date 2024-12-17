LivePerson Appoints Christopher Mina as Chief Technology & Product Officer to Transform Customer Engagement at Scale

Industry expert joins the company to help businesses create personalized, AI-driven customer experiences that transform how they connect and engage consumers across all communication channels

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, today announced that Christopher Mina will be joining the company as Chief Technology & Product Officer. In this role, Mina will set LivePerson's product vision and oversee the company's engineering and product operations to enhance customer experience and accelerate innovation.

Mina comes to LivePerson from Vonage, where he guided product, business strategy, and execution for the Global Apps business, which included UCaaS, CCaaS, and Conversational AI. Before that, Mina was Head of Voice and VP of Product and Engineering at LivePerson where he led LivePerson's voice initiatives, including the acquisition of Tenfold, Voicebase, AI Foundation, and delivered Voice AI. Prior to that, he was Director of Engineering and Product at RingCentral.

"As an expert in digital, CCaaS and conversational AI communication platforms, Chris brings a strategic vision for leveraging AI throughout all voice and digital communication channels, creating value across the entire customer journey. I'm confident his background and experience will energize our customers as they think about the future of personalized customer experiences" said John Sabino, Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, his deep background guiding global enterprise brands through digital transformations at scale makes him uniquely suited to drive LivePerson's technology forward, having focused heavily on delivering highly available, high transactional volume enterprise software."

"LivePerson's extensive digital experience combined with best-of-breed systems and AI technologies are driving meaningful outcomes for customers," said Mina. "I'm excited to rejoin LivePerson to guide our product strategy and continue unlocking value for our customers as they seek to engage with consumers in more meaningful and connected ways across all voice and digital touchpoints."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.com.

