LivePerson Appoints New CMO to Accelerate Growth and Drive Operational Rigor

Accomplished three-time CMO, Ruth Zive, joins leading customer engagement solutions company; hosts VIP event for customer care, marketing, and sales leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced the appointment of Chief Marketing Officer Ruth Zive , who will be introduced to customers as the host of the company's next Executive Community event in San Francisco on October 20. These signature events bring customer care, marketing, and sales VIPs from the world's top brands together to exchange ideas with peers who work with LivePerson to transform customer engagement through Conversational AI.

"I've been following LivePerson closely from the sidelines — impressed by its market presence, roster of top tier enterprise customers, and winning platform — and can think of no better time to meet customers than during this flagship event," said Zive. "I'm energized to join this team, composed of the industry's best talent, to help catalyze LivePerson's next stage of growth."

Zive will oversee LivePerson's global marketing organization, including digital and demand generation, field marketing and sales development, vertical and product marketing, branding, and internal and external communications. Her priority is to grow scalable, measurable, and predictable world-class demand generation while driving operational rigor.

In joining LivePerson, Zive becomes a three-time enterprise software CMO. She previously served as CMO of Ada, where her leadership helped transform the company through triple-digit growth. Prior to Ada, she served as CMO of Blueprint Software Systems and was founder and CEO of MarketingWise, a life-cycle marketing agency that helped B2B companies develop and promote high-quality marketing content. She is based in Toronto, Canada, and earned her MSW from the University of Pittsburgh and her BA from the University of Toronto.

"Ruth brings two decades of marketing prowess and enterprise software experience to our leadership team, and we're proud to welcome her onboard," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're also excited to introduce Ruth to our most important stakeholders, our customers, at our next Executive Community event. These marquee meetings are proven differentiators that drive meaningful deal flow by bringing the possibilities of AI to life through our customers' success stories."

LivePerson partners with many of the world's top brands — telcos, retailers, banking and financial services institutions, travel and hospitality companies, and more — to drive better customer engagement outcomes through AI-powered experiences. Dozens of these brands' leaders will come together at the San Francisco Executive Community event for exclusive presentations, small-group tech masterclasses, deluxe dining, private networking receptions, and more bespoke experiences.

Customer care, marketing, IT, and sales leaders interested in LivePerson programming can learn more at LivePerson's Peer Exchange website . To learn more about LivePerson's customer engagement solutions, please visit liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

