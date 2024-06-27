LivePerson named a Strong Performer in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions by leading independent research firm

Recognized as best fit for traditional enterprises seeking a reliable and scalable digital transformation partner

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions, Q2 2024." According to the report, "LivePerson is the best fit for traditional enterprises seeking a reliable and scalable digital transformation partner."

The new report evaluates the 11 most significant providers of digital customer interaction solutions (DCIS) against 34 criteria to help contact center and digital business leaders select the right one for their needs.

LivePerson received the highest possible scores across 12 criteria: messaging engine, interaction quality evaluation, adaptive digital strategy optimization, accessibility, security and compliance, scalability and availability, adoption, pricing flexibility and transparency, partner ecosystem, community, revenue, and number of customers. According to the report, "LivePerson is equipped to meet the demands of even the most extensive enterprise messaging operations."

"Digital transformation is no small task, and enterprises are rightly concerned about finding a trusted partner to help them safely bridge the gap between the current state — where call volumes and costs keep rising — and the digital-first, AI-empowered contact center of the future. On top of multiple recognitions from Forrester over the past year, we're proud to be named among the top providers for digital customer interaction solutions," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

