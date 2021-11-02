LivePerson named to Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list

Data-driven list honors 250 "remarkable companies run by remarkable leadership teams" selected from 10,000 total firms Tweet this

All 250 companies named to the list have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

"Being named one of Inc.'s Best-Led Companies is a testament to the hard work and dedication of LivePerson's outstanding, quickly growing team of experts," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "I'm so proud to work with them every day as we bring the power of trusted Conversational AI to brands around the globe."

LivePerson partners with the world's most innovative brands — including retailers, health care companies, mobile operators, travel and hospitality companies, financial institutions, decentralized finance companies, and more — to create personalized, convenient conversations for sales, marketing, and customer care.

The company's innovations lead with AI to solve the challenges brands face, from bringing safer customer experiences to industries like DeFi and crypto to helping brands deal with unpredictable volume surges and run rapid COVID testing programs. Brands using its Conversational Cloud platform have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at PitchBook and Shango Labs.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

To see the complete list, visit Inc.'s website . To learn more about working at LivePerson, visit the company's Careers site .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted Conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.









