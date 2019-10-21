LivePerson names Craig Berman Senior Vice President, Global Communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announced the hiring of Craig Berman to lead the company's internal and external communications strategy as Senior Vice President, Global Communications.

Most recently, Berman led public relations for Amazon Entertainment, cementing its reputation as a major force in the new tech-forward, streaming era of Hollywood. Previously, Berman advised Jeff Bezos on corporate and crisis communications, led consumer public relations for Amazon's retail business — including launching the Kindle, Fire, and Alexa products — and spearheaded communications for Amazon's fulfillment network.

"Craig Berman ran one of the world's leading tech communications shops, and now here at LivePerson, he'll drive our communications strategy as we usher in the era of conversational commerce," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

"LivePerson's vision for conversational commerce is no less than a complete reimagining of how consumers experience their day-to-day interactions with brands," said Berman. "I'm thrilled to join LivePerson's team of experts to tell the stories of how the brands we work with are changing the lives of their customers for the better."

Before Amazon, Berman held leadership positions at PR agency MWWPR and worked in politics running and advising congressional and legislative campaigns. He began his career working for his home Congressman, John Kasich. Berman holds a BA from Ithaca College and lives in Sammamish, WA.

