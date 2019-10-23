LivePerson partners with Delta Vacations to launch web messaging service that connects with travelers on their own time

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines, announced the debut of its web messaging travel service through LivePerson , a global leader in conversational commerce solutions.

Delta Vacations customers can now take advantage of this new, flexible line of communication with Delta Vacations travel experts to research vacation packages, receive customer support, and more. Unlike traditional live chat, messaging allows customers to connect how and when they want, as well as drop and return to existing conversations as they wish.

Operating through LivePerson's industry-leading messaging platform LiveEngage®, Delta Vacations web messaging travel service lets customers take the following actions:

Use any device with web browsing to start a conversation, with no need to download an app.

Continue conversations seamlessly, regardless of where they left off.

Easily access previous conversations and content, as the conversation history will always be available to both agents and customers.

"We're excited to begin providing customers with a new channel to reach our agents," said Dan Wilkinson, Vice President, Revenue Management & Strategic Planning at Delta Vacations. "This continuous web messaging connection through LivePerson means we can give customers highly personalized, flexible experiences that work on their own time frames and in their preferred channel."

LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at many of the world's largest brands. Compared with traditional phone calls, messaging conversations increase customer satisfaction by 20%, double agent efficiency, and cut labor cost per interaction in half.

"In the travel industry, a missed connection can ruin a vacation," said Manlio Carrelli, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business Group at LivePerson. "Working with Delta Vacations on their vision for web messaging, we're making missed customer care connections a thing of the past."

To start messaging with Delta Vacations, visit delta.com/vacations .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About Delta Vacations

Delta Vacations , the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines, offers customers convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners – Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic – with stays at more than 5,000 hotels and resorts in more than 300 of the world's top leisure destinations. Delta Vacations also offers rental cars and hundreds of exciting activities, tours and excursions that can be added to vacation packages. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Delta Vacations is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. For more information visit www.delta.com/vacations or call our Customer Engagement Center at 1-800-800-1504 and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

Contact:

Mike Tague

(415) 408-5607

mtague@liveperson.com

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

