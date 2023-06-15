LivePerson Ranked Best-In-Class in G2's Enterprise Implementation Index for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Based on software buyer reviews, LivePerson earned top spot in IVA marketplace index and was named a Leader in conversational marketing and bot platform reports 

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced that its Conversational Cloud platform has been ranked first in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for Intelligent Virtual Assistants.

This recognition is based on real user responses to reviews and questions on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Within the Intelligent Virtual Assistants index, LivePerson's platform also earned the top ranking in specific categories: Most Implementable, Easiest Setup, and Fastest Implementation.

On top of its best-in-class ranking for Intelligent Virtual Assistants, LivePerson was named a Leader in two additional G2 reports released today — the Grid® Report for Conversational Marketing and the Grid® Report for Bot Platforms — and was recognized as leading the Easiest Setup and Easiest Admin categories for Bot Platforms.

"We're proud to have earned this validation of our technology and vision directly from the people who buy and use our AI solutions," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "Being recognized across multiple G2 indices and reports is a testament to our consistent record delivering better business outcomes through trustworthy AI."

G2 defines intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), also known as virtual agents and digital employees, as experiences that allow businesses' customers to engage with them conversationally. As opposed to chatbots, IVAs "understand a range of different intents from a singular utterance and can even understand responses they are not explicitly programmed to using natural language processing."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Each product in G2 rankings must receive ten or more reviews, as well as five responses for each of the related questions, to qualify for inclusion. In G2 reports, conversational marketing software is defined as engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers, and bot platforms are defined as tools used to build and deploy interactive chatbots.

To learn more about LivePerson's trustworthy AI solutions, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in trustworthy and equal AI for business. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

