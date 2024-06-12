LivePerson recognized by leading independent research firm as a Strong Performer in Conversational AI for Customer Service report

Achieved highest possible score across seven criteria in report for customer experience leaders

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI For Customer Service, Q2 2024.

The recent report evaluated the 14 most significant providers of conversational AI for customer service against 23 criteria to help customer experience leaders select the right one for their needs.

LivePerson achieved the highest possible scores for the following criteria: omnichannel, digital user experience, bot management, operational reports and dashboards, business insights, partner ecosystem, and number of customers.

"We believe LivePerson's award-winning, enterprise-grade AI is one of the fundamental reasons why the world's top brands choose us for digital conversations with their customers," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to lead the vanguard for integrating artificial intelligence into unified CX, agent experience, and analytics — and thrilled to earn this new recognition of our AI from Forrester."

Overall, vendors were evaluated on the strength of their current offerings, their strategies, and their market presence. To be included in the assessment, vendors had to meet criteria including:

Complete solutions for conversational AI

Mindshare among Forrester's enterprise customers

A strong focus on customer service users and buyers, with sales and delivery teams dedicated to them

