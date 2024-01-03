LivePerson recognized in Conversation Automation Solutions For B2B Landscape Report

Report from leading independent research firm acknowledges

LivePerson's AI chatbot and virtual assistant capabilities for enterprise conversations

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, has been named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's new report, "The Conversation Automation Solutions For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023."

This marks the fourth time that LivePerson has been recognized in Forrester reports in 2023, following acknowledgements in:

"The Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2023," in which LivePerson was named among Notable Vendors.

"How Generative AI Will Transform CRM" ( September 2023 ), which mentioned how LivePerson improved business outcomes for a client: "By using LivePerson's LLM-powered conversation summary widget across 25 agents, a top 10 US credit union improved the time to first response by 25% and average response time by 20%."

The new report provides an overview of how B2B marketers use conversation automation solutions with AI chatbots and virtual assistants to scale real-time engagement, retain context across agent- and bot-led conversations as they unfold, and drive precision and efficiency in lifecycle revenue marketing.

Only proprietary and commercial, secure, enterprise-grade, and B2B marketing focused solutions were included in the report.

"We're honored to be included in yet another Forrester report — and feel this validates our ability to help brands successfully automate meaningful conversations," said Ravi Chittari, Chief Innovation Officer at LivePerson. "With about 70% of conversations still trapped in traditional call centers, we're proud to lead the movement toward digital customer service and automated conversations that not only match consumer preferences, but also help brands drive better outcomes."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com. Download the Forrester report "The Conversation Automation Solutions For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023" using your Forrester.com login.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

