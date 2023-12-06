LivePerson recognized in Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape Report

 Report from leading independent research firm acknowledges LivePerson's AI and automation capabilities for customer service

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, has been named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's new report, "The Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2023."

The report provides an overview of how conversational AI for customer service can improve customer and agent experiences, as well as reduce costs. It also details how to explore vendors in the space and understand the value generated from partnering with them.

According to the Forrester report, "the cost of labor dominates contact center budgets" — with an average interaction with a customer service agent at a B2C company costing approximately $7 — while a self-service interaction costs "just pennies."

LivePerson was also recently recognized in Forrester's "How Generative AI Will Transform CRM" September 2023 report, which mentioned how the company's AI and automation capabilities have improved business outcomes for a client: "By using LivePerson's LLM-powered conversation summary widget across 25 agents, a top 10 US credit union improved the time to first response by 25% and average response time by 20%." In addition, LivePerson was named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's report, "The Conversation Intelligence for Customer Service Landscape, Q2 2023."

"Forrester's new report makes it clear to us: deploying conversational AI requires close partnership with a vendor you can trust," said Ravi Chittari, Chief Innovation Officer at LivePerson. "As a long-time leader in the space that has improved outcomes for hundreds of the world's top brands, we're proud to be named among the Notable Vendors in the Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape report."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com. Download the Forrester report "The Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2023" using your Forrester.com login.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

