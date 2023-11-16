LivePerson Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support report

News provided by

LivePerson, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

Leading conversational AI company, recognized across multiple Gartner reports, fulfills all functional areas in Digital Customer Service and Support in new Gartner Market Guide report

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support for the second time in a row.

According to Gartner, "digital customer service offerings focus on seamless conversation orchestration across digital channels complementing, or in some cases replacing, traditional customer service platforms." The Market Guide is intended to help customer service and support technology leaders evaluate vendors in this market.

LivePerson fulfills all 9 functional areas in the Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, including:

  • Digital engagement (getting connected)
  • Co-browsing
  • Conversation orchestration
  • Knowledge management support
  • Continuous intelligence
  • Automation of engagement
  • Agent desktop
  • Integration or data ingestion capabilities
  • Forecasting and planning for persistent engagement

In addition to being named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, LivePerson has also been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies for three consecutive years, and was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms.

"LivePerson's platform was built on the premise that the same natural, conversational experiences we enjoy with friends and family should be available to consumers every time they interact with their favorite brands, especially when it comes to resolving issues and getting help," said Alex Kroman, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology at LivePerson. "We're excited to be recognized  across multiple Gartner reports, including this second time in a row in the Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com, and download the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support using your Gartner.com login.

*Gartner Research Methodologies, Gartner Market Guide, November 8, 2023, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/market-guide
Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, By David Norrie, Steve Blood, Bern Elliot, 18 September 2023.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Contact: 
Mike Tague 
[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Also from this source

LivePerson Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LivePerson Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) ("LivePerson" the "Company", "we" or "us"), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced financial results...
LivePerson launches suite of Conversational Intelligence solutions to accelerate digital and contact center transformation

LivePerson launches suite of Conversational Intelligence solutions to accelerate digital and contact center transformation

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the launch of its Conversational Intelligence suite of capabilities, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.