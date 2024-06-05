LivePerson recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Conversational AI Solutions Report

Leader in digital customer conversations named a Representative Vendor

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Conversational AI Solutions.

According to Gartner, conversational AI solutions are categorized as "enterprise software that provides tools and controls to develop, customize and deploy AI-enabled applications capable of interacting with users in natural language."

LivePerson has been recognized in Gartner research multiple times over the past 12 months, including being named:

A Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle ™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies for three consecutive years

for Customer Service and Support Technologies for three consecutive years A Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support for two years in a row

A Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms

"At LivePerson, we're not just building technology, we're building better ways for enterprises to connect with their customers and achieve the best outcomes for their business," said Alex Kroman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LivePerson. "We're excited to be recognized in yet another Gartner report underscoring our ability to enhance both employee and customer experiences."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com, and Gartner subscribers can download the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support using their Gartner.com login.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

