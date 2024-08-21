LivePerson recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce and Banking Customer Experience reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in both the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Commerce, 20241 and the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Banking Customer Experience, 20242.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

Per the reports, "The Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2024 aims to help digital commerce leaders stay ahead of trends to support their technology investment decisions," and "the Hype Cycle for Banking Customer Experience, 2024 is meant to help financial services leaders learn about the technologies and strategies necessary to bring contextual data to bear in customer journeys across all channels."

"From digital commerce on a massive scale to targeted use cases for highly-regulated industries like banking, LivePerson serves as a trusted partner for enterprises transforming their business around AI-powered customer conversations," said Alex Kroman, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LivePerson. "Our customers are among the world's largest, most complex brands, and we believe this recognition underscores our commitment to helping them drive better customer experiences and business outcomes."

In addition to the new Hype Cycles, LivePerson has been recognized in Gartner research and reports multiple times over the past 12 months, including being named:

A Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies 3 for three consecutive years

for three consecutive years A Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support 4 for two consecutive years

for two consecutive years A Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms5

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com, and download the Gartner Hype Cycles for Digital Commerce, 2024 and Banking Customer Experience, 2024 using your Gartner.com login.

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Commerce, 2024, By Sandy Shen, 8 July 2024.

2 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Banking Customer Experience, 2024, By Jonathan Jackson, Uri Lerner, Jeff Casey, 10 July 2024.

3 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023, By Drew Kraus, 25 July 2023.

4 Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Customer Service and Support, By David Norrie, Steve Blood, Bern Elliot, 18 September 2023.

5 Gartner, Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms, By Uma Challa, Brian Weber, Daniel O'Sullivan, 22 March 2023.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.