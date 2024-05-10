LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. As such, LivePerson made grants under the Inducement Plan on various dates in connection with recent employee hires which occurred between June 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.

Such grants included 22 grants of restricted stock units ("RSUs") in respect of an aggregate of 1,367,572 shares of LivePerson's common stock ("Common Stock"), including a grant of RSUs on October 18, 2023, to Jeffrey Ford, LivePerson's Chief Accounting Officer, in respect of 240,642 shares of Common Stock. Not included in the above figures are the equity-based incentive awards granted to John Sabino, LivePerson's Chief Executive Officer, that were previously reported in a press release dated March 25, 2024.

The RSUs granted in June 2023 through January 2024 vest 25% per year over 4 years, subject to each grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. The RSUs granted in March 2024 and April 2024 vest 50% per year over 2 years, subject to each grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date.

Each award granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement material to the grantee's entering into employment with the Company.

