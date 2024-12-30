LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. In December 2024, LivePerson granted an award of restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 19 new employees in respect of 1,554,059 shares of LivePerson's common stock. 608,000 of the RSUs vest in equal installments on the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant, 401,472 of the RSUs vest in full six months after the date of grant, and 544,597 of the RSUs vest in full three months after the date of grant.

All of the RSUs are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each RSU award that was granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement that was material to the grantee's entering into employment with LivePerson.

