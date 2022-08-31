LivePerson strengthens CRM integration capabilities for brands with launch of Webex Calling support

New CRM Connector tool modernizes contact centers to help brands deliver a connected, streamlined experience for both agents and customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, today announced the general availability of CRM Connector, a new tool that extends its CRM integration capabilities into Webex Calling. CRM Connector helps brands modernize contact centers and communications by connecting Webex Calling with market-leading CRM systems such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and ServiceNow. It is now available through the Webex App Hub.

According to recent LivePerson research, 88% of consumers say they are more likely to buy from companies that connect the history of their interactions . By integrating Webex Calling into the CRM through CRM Connector, brands can deliver a connected, streamlined experience for both agents and customers. Benefits of the integration include improved data accessibility, consolidated workflows, and more personalized and relevant customer interactions at scale.

LivePerson's AI-powered customer engagement solutions help brands cut costs and drive revenue by holding personalized conversations with millions of customers across the communication channels they use every day. CRM Connector is powered by Tenfold, a LivePerson company, and allows Tenfold to receive voice events and metadata from Webex by Cisco via a cloud-to-cloud integration.

"As consumers tighten their belts, brands that provide more personalized, connected customer experiences across channels will win out over the competition," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to launch CRM Connector to help brands seamlessly integrate their voice and CRM systems."

Launching the CRM Connector on Cisco's Webex platform is part of a continued partnership that brings together LivePerson's suite of customer engagement solutions and Cisco's SolutionPlus Ecosystem. The two companies have partnered for over five years, creating advanced integrations, supporting several joint Fortune 500 clients, and engaging in ongoing co-marketing.

"The Webex Platform enables our customers to access third-party solutions directly within key workflows," said Jason Copeland, Vice President, Webex Platform. "LivePerson's CRM Connector facilitates connectivity between Webex Calling and some CRM systems."

To learn more and begin integrating Webex Calling with your CRM, visit the Webex App Hub .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

