LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences
Nov 11, 2019, 09:46 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:
November 13, 2019
ROTH Technology & New Industrials Day
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
455 Madison Ave, New York
Presenters: SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler and Global Controller, Daryl Carlough
December 3, 2019
2019 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
The Cosmopolitan
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
December 11, 2019
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
2 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco
Presenters: SVP, Enterprise Go To Market, Mariam Reza and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
January 14, 2020
22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
455 Madison Ave, New York
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com
212-609-4214
SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.
Share this article