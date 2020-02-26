LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

News provided by

LivePerson, Inc.

Feb 26, 2020, 11:02 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:

March 2
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 3
KeyBanc 2020 Emerging Technology Summit
Park Central, San Francisco
Fireside presentation at 10:30 AM ET
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 11
Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit
Jefferies Conference Center, New York
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 17
32nd Annual ROTH Conference
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel
Fireside presentation at 8:30 AM PT
Presenters: Global Controller, Daryl Carlough, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com 
212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

Also from this source

LivePerson Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results...

LivePerson to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

News provided by

LivePerson, Inc.

Feb 26, 2020, 11:02 ET