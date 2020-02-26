LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:

March 2

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 3

KeyBanc 2020 Emerging Technology Summit

Park Central, San Francisco

Fireside presentation at 10:30 AM ET

Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 11

Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit

Jefferies Conference Center, New York

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

March 17

32nd Annual ROTH Conference

The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Fireside presentation at 8:30 AM PT

Presenters: Global Controller, Daryl Carlough, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

