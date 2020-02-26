LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences
Feb 26, 2020, 11:02 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:
March 2
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
March 3
KeyBanc 2020 Emerging Technology Summit
Park Central, San Francisco
Fireside presentation at 10:30 AM ET
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
March 11
Jefferies Enterprise Communications Summit
Jefferies Conference Center, New York
Hosting one-on-one meetings
Presenters: Chief Financial Officer, John Collins, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
March 17
32nd Annual ROTH Conference
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel
Fireside presentation at 8:30 AM PT
Presenters: Global Controller, Daryl Carlough, and SVP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com
212-609-4214
SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.
Share this article