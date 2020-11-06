LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Tweet this

Wednesday, December 9

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Fireside presentation at 9:00 AM ET

Hosting one-one-one meetings

Presenter: John Collins, Chief Financial Officer

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

