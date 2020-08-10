LivePerson to Participate in Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of conversational solutions, announced today participation at the following upcoming virtual events:

August 11

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Fireside presentation at 11:20-12:00 PM ET

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presenters: Daryl J. Carlough, SVP Global & Corporate Controller and Matthew Kempler, SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

August 19

KeyBanc Future of Technology Series

Fireside presentation at 12:00 PM ET

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presenters: John Collins, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Kempler, SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

[email protected]

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

