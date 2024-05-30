LivePerson wins Best Customer Service Solution at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Leading digital conversations company awarded top honors for customer engagement from the principal trade association for software

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, won Best Customer Service Solution at the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards. Now in its 39th year, the prestigious annual CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the world.

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the CODiE winners in a virtual ceremony. Recognized as the industry's sole peer-reviewed awards program, the CODiEs begin with rigorous reviews by expert judges who determine the slate of finalists. The wider SIIA membership community then votes on the finalists, with scores from both rounds tabulated to select the final winners.

LivePerson's win in the Best Customer Service Solution category highlighted its leadership in both artificial intelligence and digital engagement. Built on decades of experience working with the world's top brands — and informed by billions of real customer interactions — the company's Conversational Cloud platform earned top marks for helping enterprises put meaningful conversations at the center of their business.

"One of the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today is achieving measurable ROI from AI. On top of that, consumers are skeptical that AI and automation are being used to help them, not just to wall them off from real conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to gain this recognition from our peers in the industry for solving these challenges — and delivering better outcomes for both brands and consumers as a result."

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by developing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We take immense pride in acknowledging this year's winners: the crème de la crème. Congratulations to all the recipients."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is an umbrella association representing nearly 400 technology, data and media companies and associations globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.

