LivePerson's voice bot and AI tech helps TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track deliver better outcomes for patients and employees

In the face of overwhelming call volumes, sophisticated AI-powered voice experiences support personalized care and relieve burden on employees



NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced a partnership with TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track to use voice bot and AI technology to significantly improve patient and employee experiences.

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, the award-winning network of 16 healthcare clinics serving the Tampa Bay region, selected LivePerson to help it address overwhelming call volumes that were flooding its customer service representatives and adversely impacting its 4.9-star patient experience. As an early adopter of LivePerson's recently-launched Voice AI solutions, TGH Urgent Care implemented the company's voice bot tech into its traditional IVR system to reduce pressure on human agents, as well as funnel callers into messaging conversations handled by a combination of AI and human agents.

The integration of human agents with AI across voice and messaging has already achieved impressive results, even during an unprecedented surge in calls, including:

Deflecting 40% of voice calls into messaging, which reduces hold times for customers who choose to stay on the phone and provides seamless experiences for those who choose to message

Reducing stress and improving morale for customer service and front desk staff, with the latter being able to provide better in-person experiences instead of constantly answering the phone

Expanding customer service with a FAQ bot to handle inquiries after hours on evenings and weekends.

"Adopting LivePerson's services has improved our communication dynamics, eased staff burden, and enhanced the patient experience, allowing us to focus on providing industry-leading healthcare in the Tampa Bay Area," said Dr. Daron Diecidue, CEO at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

TGH Urgent Care also implemented LivePerson's Conversation Assist feature, creating about 25 pre-scripted responses to common messaging inquiries, which sped up response times and made customer interactions more efficient. This feature also helps agents better manage periods of high messaging volume, making the entire experience smoother and more efficient.

"It's encouraging to see how TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track is using voice and AI tech to do right by its patients and its employees," said LivePerson founder and CEO Rob LoCascio. "With Voice AI, it's easier than ever to overcome the 56-year old stigma associated with dialing a 1-800 number and give customers their time back to get done what they need to do, including taking care of their health and their loved ones' health. We're proud to partner with TGH Urgent Care to help their patients and employees live and work better."

To learn more about Voice AI and other conversational solutions, visit LivePerson's website.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in trustworthy and equal AI for business. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

Fast Track Urgent Care opened in 2005 and, in 2019, partnered with Tampa General Hospital to form TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. We are passionate about healthcare and see patients ages 3 months and older at our locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. Our state-of-the-art facilities are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis, though you can check in using the On My Way feature to help expedite your check in process at the clinic. Visit one of our convenient locations to see why so many patients have trusted TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track to care for their families.

