Liver Patients, Families, and Medical Professionals Walk to End Liver Disease

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation (ALF) has begun hosting its annual Liver Life Walk for 2024 at 20 in-person locations across the country. Liver Life Walk raises funds and awareness for liver disease and helps create life-long connections and networks of support between patients, families and all those affected by liver disease.

"Liver Life Walk has been a signature event of American Liver Foundation since 1999," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of ALF. "Funds raised through the Liver Life Walk empowers ALF to continue providing valuable resources to liver patients and their families, fund critical liver disease research, and advance public health education and improved patient treatment and coverage."

ALF's 2024 National LIVEr Champion is five-year-old Sadie Sellers, who was born with biliary atresia. Sadie's mom, Ellen Rucker Sellers shares about their journey, "In 2019, after the birth of our twins Sadie and Stokely, we received the devastating news that Sadie had been diagnosed with biliary atresia and would need a new liver. After an excruciating three-month wait, her life was saved by a successful liver transplant. We are forever grateful for the advancements made in pediatric liver disease and for the access we had to top medical care that saved Sadie's life. As the National LIVEr Champion, Sadie can show the world that organ donations save lives, and liver disease continues to affect lives every day."

Liver Life Walk has locations from Boston, Massachusetts to San Jose, California through October 2024. ALF will also host a Virtual Walk for those unable to attend in person this year. Learn more about Liver Life Walk through ALF's new public service announcements available in 60 second, 30 second and 15 second formats.

Find a walk near you and start fundraising at liverlifewalk.org.

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit www.liverfoundation.org or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

