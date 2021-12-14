LIVESTREAMING SOCIAL COMMERCE PROVIDER, TALKSHOPLIVE, TEAMS UP WITH WALMART

TalkShopLive enables Walmart to provide shoppable content through embeddable videos with one-click sales execution. Tweet this

TalkShopLive is now fully integrated with Walmart, connecting through commerce API, all brands with products distributed by Walmart can utilize the platform to create shoppable content. The platform and retailer aim to present a suite of holiday programming, delivering content and products directly to audiences across the US. In-video selling will be available on Walmart.com, TalkShop.live, MSN Shopping tab, as well as all product partner sites included in the programming.

"Walmart continues to be focused on meeting customers where they are while making it easier to shop," says Casey Schlaybaugh, VP of Brand, Walmart. "Powering our commerce API with TalkShopLive will provide customers with a seamless checkout experience anywhere online while being entertained. We are excited to work with TalkShopLive to bring more engaging, interactive experiences to customers through shoppable livestreams."

TalkShopLive has active content distribution partnerships with leading consumer publications with Condé Nast, Hearst and Meredith publications for content distribution. This Walmart agreement will be shoppable through various publications including IGN and more. Additionally, the platform currently works with individual creators and brands such as Best Buy, Fred Segal, Oprah, Scottie Pippen, Matthew McConaughey, Dude Perfect, Garth Brooks, Kristin Cavallari, Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore and many other household names. Upcoming TalkShopLive events include Rachael Ray, Drew Barrymore, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, and more.

TalkShopLive holds the proprietary technology to allow transactions to take place within the embeddable video player. This is a fully out-of-app experience, able to embed in all digital content, including publications, blogs, websites and social media. The platform is the easiest live shopping experience available for consumers and provides the only truly shoppable solution for the entire retail landscape to win together. Products on the TalkShopLive platform are wide-ranging, including books, music, beauty, cooking products and much more.

ABOUT TALKSHOPLIVE

TalkShopLive®, a leader in live social commerce, provides ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology allowing customers to purchase products within the video player on any embedded site, turning every video into point-of-sale. The platform is open to businesses of all sizes as well as creators looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. TalkShopLive® additionally operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All TalkShopLive® shows can be shared to play live within websites and social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, allowing sellers to directly engage with followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina Moore.

The company's latest valuation was $74 million with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.

