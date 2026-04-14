LiveU Announces Expanded Collaboration with Sony at NAB Show, Adding Direct File Workflow Integration

New Sony RXS Connection License enables direct transfer of native files of Sony's cameras through the LiveU EcoSystem – streamlining IP-based newsgathering and live broadcast workflows, while giving customers greater choice

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU today announced a significant expansion of its collaboration with Sony Corporation, introducing integrated support for Sony's file-based workflow solutions across the LiveU EcoSystem.

LiveU expands its collaboration with Sony Corporation.

LiveU will offer the Sony RXS Connection License as part of its portfolio, enabling direct file transfer from compatible Sony cameras to its PWA-RXS solution via supported LiveU field units, starting with LiveU's compact LU300S transmission unit. With this license, any supported LiveU unit can be connected to a Sony camera, allowing seamless file transmission into existing production environments while preserving familiar broadcast workflows and extending them with cellular bonding and IP-based newsgathering capabilities. This complements the dedicated LiveU TX1 field transmission unit announced in September 2025 for Sony's professional camera range and workflow, delivering fast and reliable bonded file transfer directly from the camera. Both solutions will be demonstrated for the first time at LiveU's booth (N1740) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The joint solution leverages LiveU's Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol to provide a solution for broadcasters looking to deliver files from the camera in the field back to the TV station quickly and resiliently.

"This expanded relationship with Sony underscores our shared commitment to simplifying field production and extending our EcoSystem beyond live to cover file-based workflows that are critical to our customers," said Gideon Gilboa, Chief Product Officer, LiveU. "Building on the momentum of our LiveU TX1 collaboration, we are now extending integration across all LiveU's units. Customers have the benefit of choice. They can opt for a dedicated LiveU TX1 field transmission unit with direct mounting on Sony's cameras or add a license to an existing LiveU unit to run a file-based workflow with Sony's PWA-RXS in parallel to their live production – with no need to purchase additional field units."

Gilboa continued, "We strongly believe in an open EcoSystem that can support multiple vendors, formats working together. By bringing together Sony's file-based workflow with LiveU's resilient IP contribution, we're enabling news teams to go live and transfer high-resolution files from the same device. Using their existing LiveU infrastructure, customers can easily scale their deployments as needed. It also helps them move to digital-first production by reducing manual file handling, speeding up delivery from the field, and streamlining both live and file-based workflows."

"Newsrooms are operating in increasingly dynamic environments, where speed, reliability and automation are critical," said Ryoichi Sakuragi, Head of News Solution Business, Sony Corporation. "Working closely with partners is key to supporting diverse news workflow requirements, and our collaboration with LiveU, the leading company in video-over-bonded-IP transmission, plays an important role in this effort, ensuring that content captured in the field with Sony's cameras moves quickly, securely and reliably into the production process. Together, we're enabling a more seamless integration of field acquisition into today's fast-moving environments."

LiveU will showcase the integrated workflow with Sony at NAB Show in Las Vegas, North Hall – N1740. To schedule a demo, visit. https://get.liveu.tv/nab-2026/.

The solution will also be demonstrated at Sony's booth, Central Hall – C8401. For more details about Sony's presence, please visit Sony's NAB Show website: https://pro.sony/nab.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ™), which leverages AI–driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions – streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Designed for digital–first and cloud–based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

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SOURCE LiveU