LU900Q with LIQ delivered despite challenging course and rough terrain, garnering 30% increase in viewership

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live IP-video solutions, today announced that production powerhouse BCC Live successfully deployed the new LU900Q intelligent production unit for the first time during the 2026 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN® Texas North American Championship. The broadcast reached a record-breaking global audience, marking a new milestone for the Experience Oman IRONMAN Pro Series. For fans worldwide, it meant an immersive, front-row view of every defining moment across the course.

LiveU’s New LU900Q Powers Record-Breaking Broadcast of the 2026 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas North American Championship

Produced by Boulder, CO-based BCC Live, the April 18th event in The Woodlands, Texas, featured a world-class field of professional triathletes vying for a $175,000 prize purse. To capture the grueling 140.6-mile race, BCC Live utilized a robust remote production workflow featuring the LiveU EcoSystem, headlined by four of the newly released LU900Q field units with LiveU IQ (LIQ™) AI-powered connectivity.

Unmatched Stability in Challenging Environments

The LU900Q was put to the test where it matters most – delivering a full live broadcast across the dynamic, connectivity-challenged terrain of a world-class triathlon course. BCC Live deployed the units on motorcycles traveling at 30 mph alongside athletes, on drones for aerial perspectives, and on roaming handheld cameras.

Despite the tricky nature of the Texas course, which included tunnels, heavy tree coverings, and underpasses, the LU900Q played a pivotal role in the success of the production, maintaining rock-solid stability throughout the 10-hour live broadcast. The LU900Q performance capabilities, including the 5G architecture + LIQ inside, allowed for the predictive cellular operator to automatically switch in challenging conditions to bypass the congestion. The elevated production garnered a 30% increase in viewership over previous years.

"We received our LU900Q units just one week before IRONMAN Texas, and we had enough confidence in the technology to put them straight into mission-critical spots on the motos," said Dave Downey, Owner & Senior Event Specialist at BCC Live. "The technology issues we normally see in productions of this scale simply went away. The LU900Q outperformed every other pack, especially under bridges and trees. This allowed our team to stop worrying about connectivity and focus on the artistry of the production – graphics, GPS tracking, and framing the perfect shot."

A Global Remote Production Workflow

The production featured a sophisticated REMI workflow with LiveU at the core – to deliver broadcast-grade picture and audio quality required for global distribution. Ten LiveU field units captured high-intensity footage in Texas, which was transmitted back to BCC Live's studio in Boulder, Colorado. There, hosts provided live commentary as the feed was mixed and distributed to a massive global audience via YouTube, proseries.ironman.com, and DAZN, with specialized feeds reaching viewers in Great Britain, China, Germany, and France.

Key Production Highlights:

Record Viewership: Roughly 584,000 unique viewers tuned in for 35 minutes or more, the largest broadcast audience in the event's history





Roughly 584,000 unique viewers tuned in for 35 minutes or more, the largest broadcast audience in the event's history Versatile Deployment: Two LiveU packs were placed on boats, which then turned into moto packs, two additional units were used for additional moto coverage, two on drones, two fixed LiveU's at static camera locations, and two LiveU units on electric unicycles (EUCs) weaving through the athletes





Two LiveU packs were placed on boats, which then turned into moto packs, two additional units were used for additional moto coverage, two on drones, two fixed LiveU's at static camera locations, and two LiveU units on electric unicycles (EUCs) weaving through the athletes Endurance: The LiveU units delivered uninterrupted, high-performance stability across the entire 10-hour broadcast. Built for the world's biggest stages, the LU900Q delivered the professional specs and standards required for the demanding live production – covering everything from main broadcast to backup feeds, where picture and audio quality were non-negotiable.

A Decades-Long Partnership

BCC Live, an IT company turned elite production house with 30 years of experience, has long relied on LiveU to maintain its edge. With an inventory of 19 field units, five 4-channel decoders, and features like Video Return, the company's investment in the LU900Q represents the next chapter in their technology leapfrog strategy.

"BCC Live has always been at the forefront of remote production, and their success at IRONMAN Texas is a testament to what happens when you combine the right people – including seasoned camera operators with a love of sports and outdoor adventure and the world's most reliable bonding technology," said Gideon Gilboa, LiveU CPO and General Manager, Americas. "We are thrilled that the LU900Q played a central role in bringing this record-breaking race to fans around the globe. There's no better way to introduce a new unit than putting it to work on one of the world's most demanding live events - and it didn't disappoint."

The 2026 Experience Oman IRONMAN Pro Series continues through October, with much of the action being powered by the speed and reliability of the LiveU LU900Q.

To learn more about the LU900Q and how it can power your live productions, visit https://www.liveu.tv/products/create/lu900q.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ™), which leverages AI–driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions – streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Designed for digital–first and cloud–based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About BCC Live

BCC Live is a premier production company specializing in high-stakes sports and remote broadcasts. With 30 years of technical expertise, BCC Live leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class viewer experiences.

Press contacts:

Joyce Essig (Americas)

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Kate Ford (Int'l)

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SOURCE LiveU