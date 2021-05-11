LiveU Launches All-inclusive Live Video Subscription Service - LiveU 360°

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, has today launched its new all-inclusive, subscription-based service with a flexible upgrade model, addressing the growing need for live broadcasts in a unique one-stop-shop. LiveU 360° offers a modernized video production solution in a cost-efficient and scalable turnkey package – combining hardware and software, cloud workflow connectivity, unlimited data and value-added services with a new fully managed Platinum Service.

Guy Yaniv, Chief Business Officer, LiveU said, "There has been unprecedented change in the past year, and the accelerated move to the cloud and remote workflows has opened up new possibilities for live broadcasting. Now more than ever, customers need live video solutions that are easy to navigate and flexible to adjust to their rapidly changing needs and budgets. That's why we're introducing LiveU 360°, enabling customers to respond faster with an adaptive subscription-based service which covers every aspect of producing live content in a fixed monthly payment. With this future-proof business model, our customers can focus on what they do best and grow their business, leveraging our reliable technology."

The LiveU 360° offering includes a range of plans under two umbrellas – 360° Essential and 360° Premium – which are optimized for specific markets (news, sports and other live productions) and can be upgraded at any time. An adaptive business model by design, LiveU 360° provides self-service capabilities, for example, multi-camera and roaming activation.

Yaniv continued, "With LiveU 360°, we're committed to providing an evolving end-to-end service, which delivers enriched value to its subscribers through its lifecycle – with new services and product functionalities constantly added."

LiveU 360° is currently available in the US, Canada, EU countries, UK, Monaco, Norway and Switzerland.

