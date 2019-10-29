Living Life To The Fullest, Beyond 50

Aside from open enrollment assistance, exercise demos, seminars, multiple lounges, giveaways, and live entertainment, performers this time around include The Australian Bee Gees, The Bronx Wanderers and Best of Las Vegas 2019 acrobatic troupe known as Celestia. Attendees will have opportunities throughout the day to "Meet the Press" in the RJ Village where Nevada's most decorated journalists such as sports columnist Ed Graney, gaming and tourism columnist Rick Velotta, Entertainment's man-about-town John "Kats" Katsilometes, and Pulitzer-prize winning political editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez will be on hand to meet and greet the crowd.

AgeWell breakout sessions will showcase renowned speakers Olympian and personal trainer Olga Connolly, Jeremy Weiser: "ABC's of Medicare", and UNLV's Lanny Leroy: "Benefits of Exercise", Lou Ruvo Center's Katurah Hartley: "Healthy Aging and Your Brain" and others. OptumCare, the presenting sponsor, returns for a sixth straight year along with gold sponsors from UMC, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, and Healthcare Partners of Nevada.

All ages are welcome. Admission and parking is free. Shea Homes will sponsor coffee and free pastries while they last. For greater detail, visit agewellexpo.com to view a full list of sponsors, exhibitors, speaker line-ups, entertainment and more.

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed itself from an award winning newspaper that not only delivers local and community news, but spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has successfully forged into a multimedia and digital platform through its website Reviewjournal.com that includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

