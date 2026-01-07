Liz Goll Lerner's 'Divorce Well and Thrive®' empowers readers to turn divorce into a pathway to growth and healing

New book offers a holistic guide to transforming divorce into a journey of clarity, empowerment, and new beginnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, psychotherapist, and transformative coach Liz Goll Lerner releases a revolutionary guide to help individuals navigate all facets of divorce with clarity, emotional integrity, and renewed hope. With nearly half of marriages ending in divorce, and countless more suffering in silence, "Divorce Well and Thrive®: Your Guide to Being Your Best Self Under the Worst Circumstances" (Balboa Press) offers a holistic, practical approach to one of life's most challenging transitions and teaches a divorce process that creates new lives rather than destroys them.

Divorce Well and Thrive®: Your Guide to Being Your Best Self Under the Worst Circumstances

"Divorce Well and Thrive®" provides clear and actionable steps to plan for a healthy separation and divorce, from effective communication and personal planning strategies to effective use of important resources. Drawing from her own experience with a healthy divorce and decades of clinical practice, Lerner provides tools to help readers evaluate their next steps, reduce or prevent trauma for family members, and move through the process with purpose. The book also guides readers to develop a positive, forward-looking vision that keeps emotions steady and decisions aligned with long-term goals.

"Readers have told me this book provides the answers people in troubled relationships have been searching for," Lerner said. "It offers practical solutions to their toughest questions and tools to move through uncertainty with confidence."

With its mind/body approach and a trademarked exercise, "Divorce Well and Thrive®" will appeal to those looking to build a purposeful life before, during, and post-divorce. The book is available now at independent bookstores, through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and purchased directly through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/804964-divorce-well-and-thrive- and https://divorcewellandthrive.com

"Divorce Well and Thrive®: Your Guide to Being Your Best Self Under the Worst Circumstances"

By Liz Goll Lerner, LCAT, LCPAT, LPC ATR-BC

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 116 pages | ISBN 9798765250594

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9798765250600

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Liz Goll Lerner, LCAT, LCPAT, LPC, ATR-BC, is the creator of the Divorce Well and Thrive® method, founder of the Enlightened Communication Institute®, and CEO of Your Inspired Choices®, LLC. As a transformational coach, licensed psychotherapist, art therapist, spiritual teacher, and communication expert, Lerner has dedicated her career to helping people turn life's challenges into stepping stones for growth. She is the creator of several pioneering programs and has taught at George Washington University and worked on a National Institutes of Health study through Georgetown University. Her contributions span several bestselling collaborative books, and her work continues to inspire individuals and organizations to thrive in even the most high-stakes situations. Learn more at:

yourinspiredchoices.com

divorcewellandthrive.com

enlightenedcommunicationinstitute.com

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

For review copies or interview requests, contact:

Marketing Services

Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282

Fax: 812-961-3133

Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com

SOURCE Balboa Press