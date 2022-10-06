Lizzo's Shapewear Brand, YITTY, is helping to turn #FitChecks into #TitChecks

Young adults are conducting a new kind of breast cancer check thanks to Young Survival Coalition, Lizzo's shapewear brand YITTY, and OHG's Purpose Group, made up of Patients & Purpose and Science & Purpose.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast cancer awareness is expanding its purview this October, thanks to a new campaign aimed at the under-40 set.

Inspired by the ever-viral #FitCheck trend, the new and viral #TitCheck campaign from YITTY and Young Survival Coalition is rooted in an alarming fact: 80% of young women diagnosed with breast cancer find their breast abnormality themselves—many while getting dressed.

The campaign urges young adults to make their #FitCheck (checking an outfit before leaving the house) a #TitCheck by practicing "breast self-awareness." Breast self-awareness is all about knowing what's normal for your own breasts, so you can detect changes right away. It is also now the preferred way for young adults to check for breast changes that may indicate early-onset breast cancer.

The #TitCheck campaign features original artwork by global illustrator Marga Castaño and encourages young people to: T hink about their breasts when they get dressed, I dentify any changes, and T alk to their doctor. At the center of the campaign is a simple online survey that will help identify gaps in today's understanding of breast self-awareness and breast cancer risk reduction and create opportunities for future education and research.

Stacy Lewis, Chief Program Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of Young Survival Coalition, an organization that supports the young breast cancer community, explains the focus of the survey. "Compared to older women, young women facing breast cancer generally have lower survival rates while remaining underrepresented in research studies. It is imperative we activate these young adults to get involved in the conversations, community, and research regarding early-onset breast cancer."

In line with Young Survival Coalition, YITTY, Lizzo's newly launched shapewear brand, is committed to driving important social change. "Our goal as a #TitCheck partner is to educate our community on the risks of breast cancer at a young age and help them understand how easy it is to check themselves and take control of their breast health," says YITTY President, Kristen Dykstra. To drive early detection and improve survival rates, YITTY will be promoting the #TITcheck campaign across all brand platforms throughout the month of October.

OHG's Purpose Group spearheaded the creative for the campaign. Dina Peck, CCO of Patients & Purpose and Science & Purpose adds, "The #TitCheck campaign was built with purpose, and it uniquely impacts not just the young adults of today, but the ones of tomorrow." The initial creator of the #TitCheck campaign was Stephanie Markell, EVP, Group Creative Director of Science & Purpose, who led an integrated team across The Purpose Group with Michele Monteforte, EVP, Group Creative Director.

To learn more, visit TITCHECK.org, visit us on Instagram, and get involved by spreading the word and bringing awareness to the millions of young adults around the world.

About Young Survival Coalition (YSC)®

Established in 1998, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is a global nonprofit dedicated exclusively to young adults diagnosed with breast cancer age 40 and under and their co-survivor support networks. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed in women aged 15 to 39, with an estimated 13,000 new cases diagnosed in this age group each year. Through educational resources and programming, annual conferences, and local and online support networks, YSC ensures no young adult faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.

About YITTY

YITTY was created and co-founded by three-time Grammy Award-winning Artist turned fashion entrepreneur, Lizzo. Named after her childhood moniker, YITTY is a shapewear brand set to revolutionize the industry. Designed for all body types from size 6X to XS and based on the principles of self-love, radical inner confidence, and effortless, everyday wear, YITTY creates a space for women to celebrate their curves, accentuate their beauty and be unapologetically themselves, no matter their shape or size. YITTY is a sister brand to Fabletics, the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world, and is available at YITTY.com.

About OHG's Purpose Group

OHG's Purpose Group believes all great brands are built on purpose. The Purpose Group is comprised of Patients & Purpose and Science & Purpose and is an expanding group of agencies that are part of Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com)—a global collective of communications companies with more than 5,000 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. OHG provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients.

SOURCE Omnicom Health Group