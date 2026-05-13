LKQ Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in LKQ Corporation Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The LKQ Corporation Performance Gap

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Minimal integration risk." That was the promise. A $200 million revenue miss and accelerating market share losses were the reality. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) told investors its $2.1 billion Uni-Select acquisition would "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth." Instead, the complaint alleges, FinishMaster had been hemorrhaging customers since before the deal even closed.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses from LKQ's broken promises or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action covers purchasers of LKQ common stock between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025. Shares suffered successive declines of 14.9%, 12.4%, 11.6%, and 17.8% as the gap between management's projections and operational reality widened over multiple corrective disclosures.

The Promise

From the moment the Uni-Select deal was announced in February 2023, management painted a picture of seamless growth:

FinishMaster would improve LKQ's "scale and product mix" with "minimal integration risk"

The deal was projected to generate $55 million in cost synergies within three years

By April 2024, synergy targets were raised to $65 million, suggesting the deal was exceeding expectations

Executives described the integration as "ahead of schedule" and called Uni-Select a "highly synergistic opportunity"

The Reality

The lawsuit contends that behind each optimistic projection, the opposite was occurring:

FinishMaster was losing major customers beginning before the acquisition closed

Competitors were systematically undercutting LKQ on price, capturing market share

The Wholesale North America segment missed revenue targets by $200 million by April 2025

EBITDA margin targets were missed by $24 million, then by another $20 million the following quarter

Year-over-year EBITDA declined 9%, then 11%, in consecutive reporting periods

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Management Said What Actually Happened "Minimal integration risk" Customer losses began pre-acquisition $55M synergies (raised to $65M) $200M revenue miss in Wholesale North America "Ahead of schedule" integration $24M EBITDA margin shortfall, then $20M more "Drive profitable growth" Year-over-year margin declines of 9% and 11% "Stabilized" and "win back business" Continued market share erosion from price competition

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action asserts that this was not a case of unforeseen headwinds. According to the filing, LKQ's own executives admitted in October 2024 that FinishMaster's customer losses started "pre-acquisition or pre-closing and leading into post-acquisition." The complaint charges that management knew the rosy projections were disconnected from operational reality and continued to reassure investors even as the business deteriorated.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between promise and reality is this stark, shareholders deserve answers." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 22, 2026

Submit your claim to join the LKQ recovery action or call (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LKQ Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the LKQ lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges LKQ made materially false or misleading statements regarding the success and integration of the Uni-Select and FinishMaster acquisition, including claims of "minimal integration risk," growing synergies, and profitable growth, while FinishMaster was allegedly losing major customers and market share. When the true state was revealed over multiple disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did LKQ stock drop? A: Shares suffered successive declines of 14.9% ($7.28 per share), 12.4% ($5.53 per share), 11.6% ($4.87 per share), and 17.8% ($6.88 per share) as corrective disclosures emerged between April 2024 and July 2025.

Q: What do LKQ investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my LKQ shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP