L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Among Yelp's "Fastest Growing Brands"

HONOLULU, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has been selected by Yelp as #21 on their "Fastest Growing Brands" list for 2024. The Hawaii-based restaurant franchise that popularized Hawaii cuisine across America is the only such chain to be listed, and the first ever for the national platform.

The distinction was made based on national data and criteria that includes business openings, consumer actions on the Yelp platform and more. From this data, 50 restaurants were compiled with L&L ranking 21st among the distinguished list.

"We are very honored to be a part of this list. We believe that our tremendous growth as a franchise over the years stems from the demand of our customers for our authentic Hawaii flavors and our genuine spirit of Aloha," says Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Franchise, Inc.

Yelp is among America's most popular websites and is known for its business and restaurant listings and user-contributed reviews. Millions of visitors use the platform everyday to discover new restaurants and businesses around the country. This is the first year that Yelp has published this list. The full list of brands is available via the following link: https://data.yelp.com/fastest-growing-brands-2024 .

Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, Eddie Flores, Jr. and Johnson Kam, both immigrants from China, acquired L&L in 1976. Together, they grew the business and it became one of the most popular and successful chains serving fresh plate lunches in generous portions and affordable prices. In 1999, the co-founders introduced the L&L brand of Hawaiian plate lunches to the continental United States and rebranded the franchise to what it is known today as L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. Today, "Hawaiian Barbecue" is one of the fastest-growing categories due to its blend of ethnic flavors and representation of Hawaii's culture and cuisine. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has 228 locations throughout the U.S. and Japan. For more information, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

