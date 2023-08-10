L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE TO DONATE APP SALE PROCEEDS FOR MAUI ISLAND FIRE RELIEF

The national, Hawaii-based restaurant franchise is seeking support from its customers to help Maui Island

HONOLULU, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the raging wildfires that have destroyed entire Maui communities and all but leveled the historic Lahaina town, L& L Hawaiian Barbecue is joining the relief effort by donating one dollar for every customer order made through its official L&L Hawaiian Barbecue mobile app and online website orders. The Hawaii-based franchisee company will match donations up to $10,000 through August 31, 2023, to the American Red Cross of Hawaii, which is providing shelter and comfort to thousands of people who were forced to evacuate due to the massive fires.

"We are humbly asking our supporters, customers, and franchisees across the nation to join us in our effort to support the people of Maui during this challenging time, This is a time to show the spirit and strength of aloha, which has been our commitment and mission throughout the years," says Elisia Flores, CEO of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, whose corporate headquarters is located on the neighboring island of Oahu, has five locations on Maui Island, often called the "Valley Isle," including one in Lahaina, a tourist and economic hub of 9,000 people. As of press time, the status of the Lahaina store is not known, and the L&L corporate team is in close contact with all of the franchise operators and employees. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has 64 other locations throughout Hawaii state, and over 150 locations nationwide, including two in Japan.

The L&L Hawaiian Barbecue App is available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play store for free download.

If anyone is interested in donating directly to the Maui fire relief effort, they can make a direct donation to the American Red Cross of Hawaii at https://www.redcross.org/local/hawaii.html.

Founded in Honolulu as L&L Dairy in 1952, L&L is a popular eatery in Hawaiʻi. The iconic L&L Hawaiʻi brand re-invented itself as a restaurant by Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam in 1976 that specialized in the cuisine of Hawaiʻi. The two have since grown the company into the most popular restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaiʻi cuisine throughout the world. Today L&L Hawaiʻi offers Hawaiian-style comfort food and hospitality at its over 220 locations throughout 14 states and Japan. For more information, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

