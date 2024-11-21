LLCP Announces the Successful Close of $575 Million Multi-Asset Continuation Fund

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") is pleased to announce the closing of a $575 million multi-asset continuation fund transaction. LLCP LMM Acquisition Fund, L.P. was formed to acquire interests in three portfolio companies – Blue Ridge Associates, Milton Industries and Resolution Economics – from LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P. ("LMM II"). Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) acted as lead investor and was supported by a diverse syndicate of institutional investors.

The transaction is designed to provide more time and additional capital to assist each portfolio company in achieving its growth potential while offering a liquidity option to LMM II LPs interested in crystallizing performance across the portfolio. LMM II will be fully realized upon completion of the transaction.

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner, and Andrew Schwartz, Partner, at LLCP, said, "We are appreciative of Hamilton Lane's support and are excited to continue our partnership with the management teams of Blue Ridge Associates, Milton Industries, and Resolution Economics. We're proud of the success each of these companies has achieved and are strong believers in their future prospects. With this transaction, we are happy to deliver full liquidity on an accelerated basis to our investors and fully-realize LMM II."

Ryan Smith, Managing Director on the Secondary Investment Team at Hamilton Lane, said, "We are excited to support these high-quality LLCP portfolio companies in their next stage of growth. This transaction highlights Hamilton Lane's unique value as a strategic partner, providing scale, expertise and experience to facilitate compelling solutions for GPs and LPs alike."

The three assets in the LLCP Continuation Fund ("CV Portfolio") include:

Blue Ridge Associates , a leading provider of technology enhanced solutions and services for the administration and recordkeeping of ESOPs and associated 401(k) plans. The company's comprehensive service offerings and highly experienced professional administrators address the complex and mission-critical needs of ESOP and other qualified retirement plans, which have provided the company with a reputation as one of the highest-quality service providers in the market.

, a leading provider of technology enhanced solutions and services for the administration and recordkeeping of ESOPs and associated 401(k) plans. The company's comprehensive service offerings and highly experienced professional administrators address the complex and mission-critical needs of ESOP and other qualified retirement plans, which have provided the company with a reputation as one of the highest-quality service providers in the market. Milton Industries , a leading provider of highly-engineered products for pneumatic and hydraulic applications across diverse end markets including vehicle services, industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO), military/aviation, agriculture and other sectors. The company has thousands of customers and a broad portfolio of products including couplers, gauges, chucks, blow guns, filters, regulators, lubricators, hoses and fittings, specialty tools and fluid management equipment.

, a leading provider of highly-engineered products for pneumatic and hydraulic applications across diverse end markets including vehicle services, industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO), military/aviation, agriculture and other sectors. The company has thousands of customers and a broad portfolio of products including couplers, gauges, chucks, blow guns, filters, regulators, lubricators, hoses and fittings, specialty tools and fluid management equipment. Resolution Economics, a specialty consulting firm that provides economic and statistical analysis as well as expert testimony and other compliance services to leading law firms and corporations in labor & employment and commercial litigation matters. The company specializes in highly complex class action lawsuits and, as such, employs a highly specialized workforce.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to LLCP and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP provided legal counsel to LLCP on the transaction.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $15.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.LLCP.com.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.HamiltonLane.com.

Contact: Cathy Thomas; [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349427/LLCP_Logo.jpg