LLCP Welcomes Back Jarett Moyse as Managing Director

News provided by

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC

28 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that Jarett Moyse has rejoined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Moyse will focus on originating, executing and managing investments. Mr. Moyse was previously an investment professional with LLCP from 2016-2020 and brings over a decade of investing experience. He will be based in LLCP's Los Angeles office.

Prior to rejoining LLCP, Mr. Moyse served as a Principal with a multi-strategy private investment firm, where he was responsible for all aspects of business development, investing, portfolio management and firmwide operations. His extensive background also includes investing roles with GI Partners, a private equity firm, and Pacific Creek Capital Partners, a credit-oriented hedge fund. He began his career at UBS Investment Bank in San Francisco as a member of the Leveraged Finance & Financial Sponsors group.

Michael Weinberg and Matthew Frankel, Managing Partners of LLCP, jointly commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jarett back to the LLCP team. He has proven himself at LLCP in the past, and his wealth of experience – much of it homegrown here at LLCP – will no doubt support LLCP's continued success."

Mr. Moyse added, "LLCP has built a longstanding, differentiated platform and has a thoughtful approach to building partnerships, all of which compelled me to return to the firm. I am excited to contribute to this dynamic, talented, and experienced team of dedicated professionals, and look forward to leveraging my experience to further develop the firm's position in the market."

Mr. Moyse is a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business, and hails originally from Montreal, Canada.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Franchising & Multi-unit, Business Services, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $14.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $10.2 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Grider
310-275-5335

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.