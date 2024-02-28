LLCP Welcomes Back Jarett Moyse as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that Jarett Moyse has rejoined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Moyse will focus on originating, executing and managing investments. Mr. Moyse was previously an investment professional with LLCP from 2016-2020 and brings over a decade of investing experience. He will be based in LLCP's Los Angeles office.

Prior to rejoining LLCP, Mr. Moyse served as a Principal with a multi-strategy private investment firm, where he was responsible for all aspects of business development, investing, portfolio management and firmwide operations. His extensive background also includes investing roles with GI Partners, a private equity firm, and Pacific Creek Capital Partners, a credit-oriented hedge fund. He began his career at UBS Investment Bank in San Francisco as a member of the Leveraged Finance & Financial Sponsors group.

Michael Weinberg and Matthew Frankel, Managing Partners of LLCP, jointly commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Jarett back to the LLCP team. He has proven himself at LLCP in the past, and his wealth of experience – much of it homegrown here at LLCP – will no doubt support LLCP's continued success."

Mr. Moyse added, "LLCP has built a longstanding, differentiated platform and has a thoughtful approach to building partnerships, all of which compelled me to return to the firm. I am excited to contribute to this dynamic, talented, and experienced team of dedicated professionals, and look forward to leveraging my experience to further develop the firm's position in the market."

Mr. Moyse is a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business, and hails originally from Montreal, Canada.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 39-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Franchising & Multi-unit, Business Services, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 19 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $14.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $10.2 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, The Hague and Frankfurt.

