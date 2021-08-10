LMI and Exiger Collaboration Brings AI/ML Supply Chain Resiliency Pilot Program to Defense Logistics Agency

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMI today announced an expansion of its over 25 years of support to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) with a new pilot program. This contract, awarded to the LMI and Exiger team, leverages extensive expertise from each organization in innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) approaches and improves operations throughout all DLA Supply Chain Security Strategy focus areas. The program will assess and manage supply chains better through cutting-edge technology.

Exiger is a global leader in AI-powered supply chain risk management. With Due Diligence IQ (DDIQ), Exiger's proprietary AI/ML platform, DLA will improve supply chain security and procurement processes. DDIQ rapidly uncovers, assesses, and mitigates supply chain risk exposure at the speed of relevancy. As an award-winning AI/ML risk identification platform, DDIQ supplies unparalleled analysis and insights for critical supply chains and the underlying third-party risk associated with them. Driving transformational change in the vetting of entities at an unprecedented scale, DDIQ has performed due diligence on tens of millions of entities across the world's largest financial institutions, corporations, and government agencies, including over 90 companies in the Fortune 250.

LMI, with 60 years of deep domain expertise in complete logistics support, including acquisition services, operations, supply chain and lifecycle management, sustainment, and risk management and mitigation, has a strong record of supporting DLA and supply chain risk efforts across the Department of Defense. After DDIQ and subject matter experts assess the risks and impacts, LMI will employ predictive models to ascertain specific supplier challenges and proactive risk management processes.

LMI's innovative and agile solutions drive the future of logistics, from reducing costs and risks across the lifecycle to developing agile acquisition strategies or securing critical technical data to achieve greater efficiencies. LMI is the federal government's trusted source for logistics strategies, from incubation to execution, and beyond.

Of this opportunity, Pat Tamburrino Jr., vice president of LMI's logistics practice, stated, "This work will help DLA rapidly capture supply chain risk data and turn it into actionable intelligence. LMI and Exiger's experience will further secure DLA's supply chain and provide DLA with the ability to pivot in real time. The LMI and Exiger team looks forward to leveraging our combined capabilities to supercharge supply chain resilience programs across the broader federal government marketplace."

"Exiger and LMI are leading the way for next-generation supply chain risk management solutions," said Carrie Wibben, senior vice president, Exiger Federal Solutions. "Our collaboration will ensure that DLA benefits from our joint expertise in global supply chain security and resiliency."

About LMI

LMI is a consultancy dedicated to powering a future-ready, high-performing government, drawing from expertise in digital and analytic solutions, logistics, and management advisory services. We deliver integrated capabilities that incorporate emerging technologies and are tailored to customers' unique mission needs, backed by objective research and data analysis. Founded in 1961 to help the Department of Defense resolve complex logistics management challenges, LMI continues to enable growth and transformation, enhance operational readiness and resiliency, and ensure mission success for federal civilian and defense agencies.

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and fraud, revolutionizing the way banks, corporations, and governments manage risk through its combination of practical expertise, award-winning technology, and process excellence. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, technology-enabled approach to everything we do. Exiger operates out of 11 offices with more than 500 employees around the world.

